Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Acquires £12,270 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 3,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($15,943.35).

Glencore Trading Up 0.8 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 413.30 ($5.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 441.72. The firm has a market cap of £50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13,776.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 531.25 ($6.90).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

