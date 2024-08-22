Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Acquires £4,254.32 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry bought 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £4,254.32 ($5,527.96).
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
GTE opened at GBX 650 ($8.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 739.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 611.02. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £199.88 million, a PE ratio of 560.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.
About Gran Tierra Energy
