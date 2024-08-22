Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Acquires £4,254.32 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry bought 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £4,254.32 ($5,527.96).

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE opened at GBX 650 ($8.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 739.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 611.02. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £199.88 million, a PE ratio of 560.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

