Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,768 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,814,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,993,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MIO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

