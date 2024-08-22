Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $843,700.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,435,537.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACDC opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

