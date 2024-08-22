Insider Buying: Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Science Group plc (LON:SAGGet Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,471.93).

Martyn Roy Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Science Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($60,940.75).

Science Group Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:SAG opened at GBX 478 ($6.21) on Thursday. Science Group plc has a one year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £217.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,676.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.08.

Science Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.