Insider Buying: Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,471.93).

Martyn Roy Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Science Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($60,940.75).

LON:SAG opened at GBX 478 ($6.21) on Thursday. Science Group plc has a one year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £217.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,676.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.08.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

