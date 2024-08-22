Insider Buying: Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider David Hearn purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($131,919.18).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

LON TATE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 661.50 ($8.60). 1,154,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,492.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 636.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 635.94. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.50 ($9.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.17) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

