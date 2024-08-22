Insider Selling: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 1,572,487 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.