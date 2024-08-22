Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 10,450 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,640,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $144.48 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 617,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 78.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

