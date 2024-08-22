Insider Selling: Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $203,776,317.99 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,142,343.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of America alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.