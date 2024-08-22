Insider Selling: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

