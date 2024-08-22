Insider Selling: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells 13,282 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,273.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

