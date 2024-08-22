Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $29,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELVN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.