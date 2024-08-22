Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $52,109.20 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,897,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE FRGE opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forge Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.