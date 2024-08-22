Insider Selling: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Sells $3,816,918.84 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 633,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

