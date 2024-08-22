Insider Selling: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Sells $3,816,918.84 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 633,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

