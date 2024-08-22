Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of FVCB opened at $10.89 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
