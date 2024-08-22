Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $10.89 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.