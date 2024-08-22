Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

