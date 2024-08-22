Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells $6,612,665.20 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $141.42 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

