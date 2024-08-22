Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells $6,612,665.20 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $141.42 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 3.11.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
