Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,317,377.92 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,746,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,869,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $2,029,768.65.

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

OPKO Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in OPKO Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.