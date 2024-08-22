Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 47,531 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Option Care Health Price Performance
OPCH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 981,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
