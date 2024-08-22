Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 47,531 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OPCH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 981,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 55,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

