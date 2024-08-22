Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

