Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells $84,400.00 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,642.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of 147.83 and a beta of 1.63. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in QuickLogic by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

