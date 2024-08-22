Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Insider Sells 45,807 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,042,990.08.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. 3,938,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,951. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 117.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

