Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $120,712.41 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

