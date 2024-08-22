inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Reaches $88.24 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and $402,296.09 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00330358 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $485,773.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

