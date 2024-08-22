InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,312,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 487,678 shares.The stock last traded at $135.57 and had previously closed at $135.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.