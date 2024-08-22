International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.01

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.01 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 173.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 8587070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.15 ($2.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.4 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.34. The stock has a market cap of £8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.