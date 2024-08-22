International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.89.
About International Distributions Services
