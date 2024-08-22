International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

