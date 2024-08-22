Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00013310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $59.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,137,388 coins and its circulating supply is 469,200,079 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

