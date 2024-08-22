Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $67.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.11 or 0.00013356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,136,860 coins and its circulating supply is 469,199,551 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.