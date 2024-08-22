Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $665.29. 1,455,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.78 and its 200-day moving average is $634.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $691.77.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

