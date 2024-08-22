Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $665.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $637.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.37. Intuit has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.