Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $665.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $637.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.37. Intuit has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $691.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.