Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $512.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

ISRG traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.88. The stock had a trading volume of 361,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,336. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $491.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

