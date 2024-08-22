Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 669,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 270,551 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
