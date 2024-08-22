Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 669,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 270,551 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,241.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 539,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,240 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

