io.net (IO) Price Reaches $2.01

io.net (IO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. io.net has a market cap of $191.22 million and approximately $165.58 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About io.net

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.69242362 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $59,056,547.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

