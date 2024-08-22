iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.90

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 123451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.