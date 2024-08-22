iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.60. Approximately 984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.51.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.12.

