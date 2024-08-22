iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.29

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 4826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

