iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 682,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,041,000 after buying an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

