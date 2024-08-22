iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $92.67, with a volume of 72198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

