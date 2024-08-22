iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 24.8% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $100.31. 7,837,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

