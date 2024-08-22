iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 254.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 268,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $27.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.