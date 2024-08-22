iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

