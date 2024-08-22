iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

