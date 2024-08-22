iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

EFAV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.44. 248,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

