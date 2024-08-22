iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 22,515,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

