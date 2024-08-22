iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 463,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,317. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

