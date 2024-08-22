iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 19,564,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,390,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

