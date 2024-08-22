Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:ISDR opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
