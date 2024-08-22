Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.56. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 439,405 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

